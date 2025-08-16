What happened to Jackson Wang? GOT7 member gets hospitalized, cancelling his scheduled fan meeting

GOT7 band member Jackson Wang has been hospitalized in an overseas location after suffering from food poisoning. The rapper-singer had to cancel his fan event after being rushed to the hospital on August 15, 2025.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang hospitalized, leading to fan meet cancellation

According to a report by Taiwanese media outlet ET Today, Jackson Wang was rushed to the emergency room and is currently being treated for food poisoning. Jackson’s agency, Team Wang Records, officially released a statement regarding the idol’s condition.

The rapper-singer was transported to the hospital at midnight and has been advised by the medical team to take necessary rest for recovery. Owing to the unexpected situation, the Music Korea fan signing event was cancelled.

The team expressed their apology for cancelling the event and added that a new signing event will be scheduled. Additionally, the fans who purchased the tickets will receive refunds.

Moreover, Jackson Wang is scheduled to start his new tour titled Magic Man 2 in October 2025. The idol is set to begin his show in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 3 and 4.

Jackson Wang’s 3rd studio album: Magic Man 2

Jackson Wang’s new album Magic Man 2 dropped worldwide on July 18, 2025. Along with the new tracks, fans were treated to a brand-new music video for the track Made Me a Man.

MAGIC MAN 2 is the official sequel to Jackson’s 2022 album MAGIC MAN. Initially planned for a 2023 release, the album faced multiple delays, first to 2024 and finally landing in 2025. Despite the wait, the project arrives with a refined vision and more experimental edge.

Spanning 11 tracks, the album blends genres and emotions, staying true to Jackson’s evolving artistry.

Who is Jackson Wang?

Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong-based rapper, singer, and songwriter. After a career as a competitive fencer, he joined the South Korean boy band GOT7, which debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014. He also founded the Chinese record label Team Wang in 2017, where he serves as the creative director.

The idol recently visited India recently and appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The episode aired on July 12, 2025.

