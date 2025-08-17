Coolie is Number One Movie in the World: Rajinikanth tops Weapons and Demon Slayer

Monday morning update: The updated estimates for Coolie have come in slightly lower at USD 43.25 million, putting it just under the USD 43.40 million estimate for Weapons. If actuals for Weapons comes any lower, Coolie could still claim the #1. It's tight race.

Original write-up: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie was the number one movie in the world this weekend with USD 44 million approx, placing it ahead of Hollywood film Weapons (USD 43.40 million) and Japanese anime juggernaut Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (USD 36.25 million).

Of the USD 44 million global haul, India contributed USD 26.50 million, while North America added USD 6.35 million. The film also collected USD 3.75 million from the Middle East and USD 7.50 million from other overseas markets. Coolie ranked as the top film in India, the UAE, and Sri Lanka, while securing the second spot in Singapore and Malaysia, just behind Demon Slayer. The film also featured in the top ten films in North America, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Coolie is the fifth Indian and second Tamil film to top the worldwide box office chart. The other four films before it were Master, RRR, Brahmastra and Animal. Tamil blockbuster Leo also entered the chart issued by Comscore, but it narrowly missed the top spot, with actuals coming short of The Killer of the Flower Moon.

With a gross of USD 29.50 million, the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. starrer War 2 has also secured a spot among the top ten films, though its exact ranking is yet to be confirmed.

The Top Ten Films Worldwide for 15-17 August 2025 are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Weapons USD 43.40 M 2 Coolie USD 43.25 M 3 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle USD 36.20 M 4 Nobody USD 32.00 M 5 War 2 USD 29.50 M 6 Freakier Friday USD 23.80 M 7 Dead to Rights USD 23.50 M 8 The Bad Guys 2 USD 21.25 M 9 The Shadow's Eagle USD 20.30 M 10 The Fantastic Four: First Steps USD 18.10 M

