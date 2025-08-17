Coolie Kerala Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film begins to crack, grosses Rs 18.75 crore

Coolie, which is headlined by megastar Rajinikanth, has been running in cinemas these days. The Tamil action thriller also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in key roles. It has also been released in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages. Here's what the first three days of Coolie looked like in Kerala markets.

Advertisement

Coolie shows drop on first Saturday, grosses Rs 18.75 crore overall in Kerala

Coolie, which is backed under the banner of Sun Pictures, started quite well with an opening gross of Rs 9.75 crore at Malayalam box office. It maintained good hold on the second day as well, bringing a gross collection of Rs 5.75 crore.

However, on Day 3, the Rajinikanth-starrer witnessed a drop in its business while earning Rs 3.25 crore gross. The cume collection of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial now stands at Rs 18.75 crore in Kerala markets till Saturday.

Days Gross Collections Thursday Rs 9.75 crore Friday Rs 5.75 crore Saturday Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 18.75 crore

Coolie to have another drop on Sunday, distributors to lose money

Released on August 14, 2025, Coolie will now have further drop in its gross collection on Sunday in Kerala. It suggests that the mixed word of mouth of the movie has come into play. As Coolie was sold for an hefty amount, the distributors could loose money in the upcoming days. They will end up facing a loss of 15-20 percent of their investment if the Tamil film doesn't hold well on the first Monday.

Advertisement

Coolie clashed with Bollywood release, War 2 at the box office during the Independence Day weekend. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, it also boasts of its dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Coolie in theaters

Coolie is running in theaters. Have you booked the tickets for Rajinikanth's movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajnikanth starrer tops 300 crore worldwide in three days