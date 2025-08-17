Anupama Parameswaran opens up on bold role in Tillu Square, says it made her uncomfortable

Actress Anupama Parameswaran has admitted she felt uneasy playing Lily in the Telugu hit Tillu Square. In a candid interview with Idlebrain, she said the part pushed her out of her comfort zone and she would decline similar roles in future. Tillu Square released on March 29, 2024, and went on to become a box-office success, but the actress says the personal experience was far from easy.

Advertisement

Anupama Parameswaran told Idlebrain, “If someone comes and gives me Tillu-like character, now I won't do it. Because I was not comfortable doing that character. Not because the team was bad, everything was great, but I just wasn’t comfortable in my own skin doing that role.” She added the journey affected her confidence. “It wasn’t a smooth experience. I used to feel bad, disappointed, and not confident. That’s not who I am, and I wasn’t able to be that person.”

Why did she take the role in Tillu Square?

Anupama said she took time deciding to sign Tillu Square because the Lily character was different from her usual image. “I took a long time to say yes to the film. I was in two minds because the role was so different from who I am,” she said. She admitted being conscious about styling and how the character looked. “I don’t usually spend a lot of time thinking about how I look or styling my hair. I’d rather not worry about outfits.”

Advertisement

Despite her discomfort, Anupama is proud the performance resonated with audiences. “When people appreciated me, I felt proud of myself,” she said. “Even though I was uncomfortable and underconfident, I still managed to convince the audience. I made them believe I was confident, that I was a boss lady who doesn’t care about what others think...and I think that’s a great success.”

How did audiences react to Lily?

The Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer, directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Sithara Entertainments with Fortune Four Cinemas, drew both praise and criticism for Anupama’s bold, glamorous portrayal. She faced online hate early on but the film’s commercial success and positive reactions softened the impact. In Tillu Square, she starred opposite Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s DJ Tillu.

ALSO READ: Did Fahadh Faasil back out of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film with Tom Cruise? Actor reveals he did not ‘feel a fire…’