Coolie Extended Opening Weekend India Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film rakes in Rs 44 crore on Sunday, crosses excellent Rs 230 crore mark

Rajinikanth's latest outing, Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has registered an outstanding opening weekend at the Indian box office. However, the movie has witnessed a downward trajectory, which should be a major concern for the makers.

Coolie debuts with Rs 230 crore gross in India

Opened with Rs 75.50 crore gross at the Indian box office, Coolie turned out to be the second bigggest opener of Kollywood cinema after Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. The movie registered a good hold on its second day (Independence Day) and collected Rs 63.50 crore. It further raked in Rs 47.50 crore on Saturday, taking three-day cume to Rs 186.50 crore gross.

As per estimates, the crime drama added Rs 44 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 230.50 crore gross in India.

Coolie to miss Rs 1000 crore mark; eyes an end at Rs 500 crore worldwide

Coolie was seen as a strong contendor to emerge as the first Rs 1000 crore grosser for Kollywood cinema, unfortunately the trend is depicting opposite story. The movie has witnessed a downward trajectory in its opening weekend. The Tamil version has already started to collapse, now all eyes on Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions.

Going by the current trends, Coolie is likely to finish its global theatrical run around Rs 500 crore, depending on how it performs on the weekdays. The Rajinikanth movie will emerge a Clean Hit by the end of its theatrical journey.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 75.50 crore 2 Rs 63.50 crore 3 Rs 47.50 crore 4 Rs 44.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 230.50 crore

Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is now playing in cinemas. Tickets can be booked from the online web portals or you can grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

