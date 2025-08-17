Box Office: Coolie and War 2 ensure a bumper opening weekend in India; Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR contribute Rs 430 crore in 4 days

Coolie and War 2 are the two latest releases of Indian cinema. While the Rajinikanth starrer is performing well, the latter is struggling to gain the much-needed traction. Since both movies were released on Thursday, they enjoyed a 4-day extended opening weekend. However, exhibitors are happy as both Independence Day releases have brought audiences back to the cinemas.

Coolie and War 2 collectively rakes in Rs 430 crore during the Independence Day weekend

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie opened with Rs 75.50 crore. It further raked in Rs 63.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.50 crore on Day 3. As per estimates, the movie stormed over Rs 44 crore on its Day 4, bringing the opening weekend cume to Rs 230 crore gross at the Indian box office.

While on the other hand, War 2 kickstarted its box office run with Rs 59 crore on its opening day. It further collected Rs 67 crore on the Independence Day followed by Rs 38 crore on the third day. Estimates suggest the movie added another Rs 35 crore to the tally on its fourth day, bringing the opening weekend total to Rs 200 crore gross in India.

Collectively, both Coolie and War 2 sums up Rs 430 crore gross at the domestic box office. Had both movies performed to their full potential, the combined figure would have easily surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark in the first weekend alone.

Globally, both movies have clocked over the Rs 600 crore mark in the first four days of their theatrical runs.

Coolie performs best down South, War 2 dominates the Northern belt

Coolie fared best in its home turf along with Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In contrast, War 2 dominated the North India belt with a solid margin.

Both Independence Day releases are expected to end their theatrical run on a similar figure in India, with Coolie leading the clash. However, the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie will maintain a big margin in the international markets. It will be interesting to see whether both of them collectively can reach the Rs 1000 crore mark globally, as none of them now can achieve the four-digit magical figure alone.

Coolie and War 2 in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

