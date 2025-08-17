British Actor Terence Stamp, 1960s Icon and Superman Star, Passes Away at 87

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Terence Stamp, the British actor who rose to fame in the 1960s and later became known worldwide for his role as General Zod in Superman, has died at the age of 87, his family confirmed on Sunday, August 17, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Stamp’s career spanned more than six decades, with roles ranging from British classics to Hollywood blockbusters. He earned his first and only Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor in 1962 for his debut role in Billy Budd, directed by Peter Ustinov.

Terence Stamp's early life and breakthrough

Born on July 22, 1938, in London’s East End, Stamp was the son of Ethel and Thomas, a merchant seaman. He grew up far from the glamour of Hollywood. In a 2013 interview with the British Film Institute, Stamp recalled his father’s doubts about an acting career. “He genuinely believed that people like us didn’t do things like that,” Stamp said. His mother, however, “loved every second of it.”

Stamp quickly established himself as a key figure in British cinema during the 1960s. He appeared in John Schlesinger’s Far From the Madding Crowd and Ken Loach’s first feature film Poor Cow.

Advertisement

A star of Swinging London

Stamp became part of the cultural wave of Swinging London, often making headlines for his high-profile relationships with model Jean Shrimpton, actress Julie Christie, and Brigitte Bardot. He also shared a flat with fellow actor Michael Caine during their early careers.

In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Stamp reflected on their friendship, saying, “We just went different ways. I can understand it: in many ways he was much more mature than me.”

What made Terence Stamp a global star?

After a break from acting, Stamp returned in 1978 with his defining role as General Zod in Superman, a part he reprised in the 1980 sequel. More than 20 years later, he lent his voice as Jor-El, Superman’s father, in the TV series Smallville.

Stamp’s versatility showed in other roles too. He played Bernadette, a drag queen, in the 1994 comedy The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and later appeared in Wall Street and The Adjustment Bureau.

Advertisement

In interviews, Stamp often spoke about his long career with honesty. “I’ve had bad experiences and things that didn’t work out; my love for film sometimes diminishes but then it just resurrects itself,” he told The Guardian. He added, “I’ve done crap, because sometimes I didn’t have the rent. But when I’ve got the rent, I want to do the best I can.”

Stamp married once, in 2002, to an Australian pharmacist 35 years younger, though the marriage ended in 2008.

From a humble East End childhood to international stardom, Terence Stamp leaves behind a legacy that defined both British cinema of the 1960s and Hollywood blockbusters that followed.

ALSO READ: Former Miss Universe Star Kseniya Alexandrova Passed Away At 30 After Elk Smashes Through Car Windshield in Russia