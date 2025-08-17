Sidharth Malhotra reviews wife Kiara Advani’s War 2, calls Hrithik Roshan ‘class apart’

Sidharth Malhotra praised wife Kiara Advani’s performance in War 2 after watching the Ayan Mukerji actioner starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The actor shared a short review on social media, calling the film a stylish big-screen ride and wrote about Kiara’s “grace and strength on screen.”

Sidharth’s quick review goes viral

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “What a ride! Action, scale and so much style. @kiaraliaadvani such grace and strength on screen. @hrithikroshan As always a class apart. @jrntr sheer power house on screen and a big applause to @ayan_mukerji and team for bringing it all to life.” Kiara responded with hearts to the post.

Kiara’s War 2 debut in the YRF Spy Universe

War 2 marks Kiara Advani’s entry into Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, home to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In Mukerji’s film, she plays Kavya Luthra, a new character with slick action sequences and strong chemistry with Hrithik Roshan.

Sharing a still from the movie, Kiara thanked viewers: “Your love speaks the loudest…seeing your smiles, your cheers, your excitement fills our hearts with joy...#War2 in cinemas.”

How is War 2 performing at the box office?

The film has collected Rs 142 crore in three days and is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark today, August 17. It opened against Rajinikanth’s Coolie, creating a high-profile box office clash. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics, War 2 is holding well over the weekend. Trade watchers say the real test will be the Monday drop.

Viewers are talking about the film’s scale, set pieces, and star power, Hrithik Roshan’s finesse, Jr NTR’s intensity, and Kiara Advani’s high-octane debut within the franchise. Ayan Mukerji’s direction has been praised for mounting large action blocks and keeping the pace energetic.

