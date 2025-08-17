EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day Coolie Coolie

Sidharth Malhotra reviews wife Kiara Advani’s War 2, calls Hrithik Roshan ‘class apart’

Sidharth Malhotra shares his review of War 2, praising wife Kiara Advani’s powerful debut in the YRF Spy Universe along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s standout performances.

Sakina Kaukawala
Written by Sakina Kaukawala , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Aug 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM IST | 990K
(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (via Instagram/Kiara Advani)

Sidharth Malhotra praised wife Kiara Advani’s performance in War 2 after watching the Ayan Mukerji actioner starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The actor shared a short review on social media, calling the film a stylish big-screen ride and wrote about Kiara’s “grace and strength on screen.”

Sidharth’s quick review goes viral

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “What a ride! Action, scale and so much style. @kiaraliaadvani such grace and strength on screen. @hrithikroshan As always a class apart. @jrntr sheer power house on screen and a big applause to @ayan_mukerji and team for bringing it all to life.” Kiara responded with hearts to the post.

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story

Kiara’s War 2 debut in the YRF Spy Universe

War 2 marks Kiara Advani’s entry into Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, home to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In Mukerji’s film, she plays Kavya Luthra, a new character with slick action sequences and strong chemistry with Hrithik Roshan.

Sharing a still from the movie, Kiara thanked viewers: “Your love speaks the loudest…seeing your smiles, your cheers, your excitement fills our hearts with joy...#War2 in cinemas.”

How is War 2 performing at the box office?

The film has collected Rs 142 crore in three days and is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark today, August 17. It opened against Rajinikanth’s Coolie, creating a high-profile box office clash. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics, War 2 is holding well over the weekend. Trade watchers say the real test will be the Monday drop.

Viewers are talking about the film’s scale, set pieces, and star power, Hrithik Roshan’s finesse, Jr NTR’s intensity, and Kiara Advani’s high-octane debut within the franchise. Ayan Mukerji’s direction has been praised for mounting large action blocks and keeping the pace energetic.

