Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's entry in true Shah Rukh Khan style steals the show, netizens go berserk

And the wait is finally over! The first glimpse of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood is here and it is all things filmy. It starts with the iconic Mohabbatein theme song and features Aryan's voice over in his father, Shah Rukh Khan's style. Marking his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan is all set to bring the filmy world on the screens with a mix of 'bahut saara pyaar (lots of love)' and 'thoda sa vaar (a pinch of roast).' So, here's how netizens are reacting to the show's first look.

X users have mixed reactions to The Ba***ds of Bollywood

As soon as Netflix dropped the first glimpse of the show with Aryan Khan taking the centre of the stage, netizens were quick to share their opinions. One of the X users called it 'promising' and mentioned being Shah Rukh Khan's forever fan and now turning into Aryan's fan.

Another one commented, "Just one line from Aryan and you feel he can be both a future director and actor." Showering praise on his voice over, an X user reacted, "This looks so good . And Aryan has got such an awesome voice just like his Dad."

However, on the other hand, another section of the social media users seemed disappointed. A user pointed out that Aryan's dialogue delivery didn't fit right and wrote, "Forget about nepotism but being SRK kid and not get dialogue delivery right, one thing SRK is good at is next level incompetency."

Take a look at some other reactions to The Ba***ds of Bollywood

More about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Backed by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is not only directed by Aryan Khan but he himself has written the show. Additionally, the creative team also have Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan as co-creators. The show features Sahher, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

As per the official announcement, the preview will be out on August 20, 2025.

