Maareesan OTT Release Date: When and Where to watch Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer

It was after Maamannan that Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu reunited for Maareesan. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, this Tamil comedy thriller movie is a simple venture with powerful performances by the core cast. After a decent run at the box office, the film is now all set to release on OTT. The makers have finally announced the Maareesan OTT release date, and fans are already excited.

Maareesan OTT release date

On August 17, the team of Netflix India shared a poster announcing Maareesan's release on the streaming giant. According to the post, the Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer will start streaming on August 22. It will be available to watch all languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

For the unversed, Maareesan hit the big screens on July 25, and it's within a month that the comedy thriller will soon be accessed online.

More about Maareesan

The movie follows Velayudham, an old man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. During a journey, he crosses paths with a thief called Dhaya, who intends to loot him, taking advantage of the disease. However, what follows is a life-altering journey for both of them, leading to unexpected moments.

Aside from Vadivelu and Fafaa, the movie stars Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, and many more in prominent roles.

In one of his interviews, Fahadh expressed his perplexity about whether Vadivelu would accept the movie. The latter agreed to the film and offered a new shade to his acting.

Talking about if he initially planned to make Maaresan in Malayalam, the Aavesham actor told Hollywood Reporter, “I originally heard it as a Malayalam film. I was planning a Malayalam movie at that point, and that is when I heard this. When we got into the casting and all, I said that we needed someone like Vadivelu sir for this movie.”

“After these discussions, the producer came to us. He is already a Tamil producer and asked why we aren’t making this in Tamil itself. However, my only condition was that if we were doing it in Tamil, it had to be with Vadivelu sir,” Fahadh added.

