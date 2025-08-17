War 2 Extended Opening Weekend India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film adds Rs 36 crore on Sunday, hits Rs 200 crore mark

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, continues to witness a poor theatrical run at the box office. The movie recorded another drop of 5% on Sunday, bringing the total cume hits the Rs 200 crore gross in India.

War 2 adds Rs 36 crore to the tally, cume hits Rs 200 crore

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, War 2 debuted with Rs 59 crore gross in India. It further witnessed a jump on Independence Day and collected Rs 67 crore. The movie fell flat on Saturday and dropped heavily by over 56%, grossing Rs 38 crore. As per estimates, War 2 could add another Rs 36 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 200 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Mounted on a huge budget, starring two big stars, being part of India's most successful cinematic universe, still War 2 failed to repeat the successes of other spy-verse films. The Ayan Mukerji directorial met with mixed to negative word-of-mouth, which hampered its box office potential from the opening day itself.

The Telugu version has already crashed. All eyes are now on its Hindi version. The Hrithik-NTR movie is expected to witness a big drop on its first Monday. The movie is heading for an unfortunate end at the Indian box office, becoming the first big flop of YRF spy universe.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of War 2 Are As Under

Day India Gross 1 Rs 59 crore 2 Rs 67 crore 3 Rs 38 crore 4 Rs 36 crore (est.) Total Rs 200 crore gross in 4 days

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

