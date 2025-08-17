Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha puts strong foot against War 2 and Coolie, adds Rs 16 crore in 4th weekend with an eye on Rs 200 crore finish

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, is doing wonders at the box office. The animated movie has recorded another solid weekend despite the release of two biggest movies of 2025.

Mahavatar Narsimha adds Rs 16.40 crore in 4th weekend; Nears Rs 150 crore mark

Presented by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha turned out to be Jai Santoshi Maa of modern cinema. The animated movie released on July 25 with almost no buzz, however, its word-of-mouth worked really well that translated into the footfalls instantly. After opening with Rs 29 crore in its first week, Mahavatar Narsimha added Rs 50 crore to the tally in the second week, followed by Rs 48.50 crore in the third week.

The movie entered the 4th weekend with a strong hold. It collected Rs 5.50 crore on Friday (Independence Day), followed by Rs 4.95 crore on Saturday (Janamastami) and Rs 5.95 crore on Sunday, bringing the 4th weekend cume to Rs 16.40 crore net at the Hindi box office, despite facing a tough competition with War 2 and Coolie- The Powerhouse.

The total 24-day box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha now stands at Rs 143.90 crore net. It will storm past the Rs 150 crore net mark in a couple of days and then the movie will march towards the Rs 200 crore box office club. Since both War 2 and Coolie open to mixed-bag reactions, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to show better traction in the coming few weeks. The next big release from Hindi cinema is Param Sundari, slated for August 29 release.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 5.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs 4.95 crore 4th Sunday Rs 5.95 crore (est.) Total Rs 143.90 crore in 24 days

The collections exclude 3D Handing charges

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications and websites.

