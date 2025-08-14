Who is KwakTube dating? The Devil’s Plan and BTS’ Jin’s RUN JIN star reveals non-celeb girlfriend, shares marriage plans

KwakTube is dating! In a video shared on his personal YouTube channel on August 13, the YouTuber-turned-variety TV star confirmed his relationship status in a surprise turn of events. When a subscriber randomly questioned the star about the possibility of him having a girlfriend, Kwak Joon Bin unhesitatingly shared how he did and that she’s a non-celebrity. Much to the surprise of the viewers, he added that they may consider marriage in the future, bringing delight with his response.

KwakTube reveals plans for marriage and details about his girlfriend for the first time

In a video titled ‘Strange 3 nights 4 days Thai eating tour, where the guide eats more’, the YouTuber began a Q&A session with his subscribers. On being asked if he had a girlfriend, he replied that he did without missing a beat and surprised his fans. He added, “Yes, I have a girlfriend. I’m thinking about marriage. She’s not a celebrity.”

Adding about his dating courses and how the couple hangs out, usually, he revealed how they prefer home dates but also take to fancy restaurants whenever possible. Speaking more about how he and his girlfriend first met, Kwak Joon Bin shared that an acquaintance arranged their fateful encounter, which led to dating. His words, "She is an ordinary person, and I am considering marriage as well," invited surprise about the YouTuber’s confident plans for his future, earning praise.

Not going into the details, KwakTube spoke about his lady love with admiration, sharing how she understands the nature of his work, which requires him to be overseas for an extended period of time and that he does not work on a fixed schedule. However, they have continued to date, despite the many hurdles.

KwakTube is known for his appearance on the first edition of the Netflix unscripted show The Devil’s Plan as well as Jin’s variety program, Run Jin, another Netflix project, Kian’s Bizarre BnB with the BTS member, Kian84, and Ji Ye Eun, alongside multiple TV shows and YouTube segments.

