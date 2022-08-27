Liger box office collection; Vijay Deverakonda starrer crashes at the box office on second day

As was expected, Liger crashed on its second day, collecting Rs. 9.25 crores, for a two-day total of Rs. 28.25 crores at the Indian box office. The drop from opening day was 52 per cent, which is of course a lot but the real drop was more like 70 per cent as Friday number was aided by the release of the Hindi version which collected Rs. 4.50 crores approx. The opening day was barely decent for the movie and now this drop is basically a death blow.

The box office collections of Liger at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 19 crores

Friday - Rs. 9.25 crores

Total - Rs. 28.25 crores

Liger is basically done in Telugu states, with multiple centres running on a deficit on Friday. It grossed Rs. 3.80 crores approx in the states, which brings a share of just Rs. 1.30 crores. There may be some collections over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, but come Monday it will be lights out for the film.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Liger is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 9 crores (Rs. 4.60 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 2.20 crores (Rs. 1.35 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 7.10 crores (Rs. 4.30 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 18.30 crores (Rs. 10.25 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2 crores (Rs. 90 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.40 crore (Rs. 55 lakhs share)

Kerala - Rs. 35 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 6.20 crores (Rs. 2.60 crores share)