Loveyapa Day 6 India Box Office: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's 'Gen-Z' love story collects Rs 30 lakh on Wednesday

With the exception of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's release, Loveyapa is the first romantic comedy of Bollywood this year. Helmed by Advait Chandan of Laal Singh Chadha fame, the recently released movie stars newcomers Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor as leads. On sixth day, the romantic comedy continued its underwhelming theatrical run while keeping it under Rs 6 crore.

Loveyapa Adds Rs 30 Lakh To Its Collection On Day 6; Struggles Under Rs 6 Crore

Also featuring Ashutosh Rana, Loveyapa has maintained a poor hold at the box office since its release. The romantic comedy, which navigates through modern relationships, had a lukewarm opening of Rs 1 crore last Friday. While it witnessed a muted growth on its first weekend, the collection dropped on the weekdays.

On Day 6, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com faced a dip of 10 percent in its business from what it fetched on Tuesday, i.e. Rs 40 lakh. This resulted in Advait Chandan's helmer recording Rs 30 lakh on first Wednesday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 5.45 crore in six days.

With this revenue, Loveyapa is still struggling under Rs 6 crore unlike its rivals, Badass Ravi Kumar and Sanam Teri Kasam.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Loveyapa In Six Days:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 1.5 crore Day 3 Rs 1.75 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 40 lakh Day 6 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 5.45 crore

Loveyapa's Reception At The Box Office

Backed by Phantom Studios (fuhsephantom), Loveyapa couldn't create enough buzz for its release. Despite the Loveyapa team promoting their film extensively on social media, the rom-com failed to attract the audiences with its Gen-Z-based love story.

Going by the current trends of introducing star kids in films, the formula of their big launch isn't working this year as of now. Azaad is another example.

Loveyapa In Theaters

