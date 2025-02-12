Loveyapa Day 6 India Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com DISHEARTENS on first Wednesday

Released on February 7, Loveyapa had high expectations, considering its association with star kids, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. However, it has not been able to bring a respectable business yet. For the uninitiated, Junaid is superstar Aamir Khan's elder son, Khushi is late icon Sridevi's younger daughter. On Day 6, it brought the business 10 percent down while continuing its disheartening performance at the box office.

Loveyapa Struggles To Spell Its Magic On Day 6

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is finding it tough to sustain well at the box office. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film managed to cross Rs 5 crore in five days, which isn't a great revenue for both the actors who have made their respective theatrical debuts.

On Day 6, the business of the rom-com had a decline of 10 percent from what it collected on first Tuesday, i.e. Rs 40 lakh. It is likely to record in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh on first Wednesday.

Loveyapa Caters To Gen-Z Audiences

Loveyapa explores the dynamics of relationship through a young couple, Gaurav and Bani, who plans to get married. However, when the couple is asked to exchange their mobile phones, they begin to unravel the secrets of each other. As seen in the trailer, the makers have highlighted that it is for Gen-Zs. They would relate to this quirky 'siyapa' of modern relationships the most.

However, the box office story of Loveyapa is quite different. Advait Chandan's latest helmer is struggling to show its potential while competing with Badass Ravi Kumar and the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam.

