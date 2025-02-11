Loveyapa Day 5 India Box Office: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie continues facing a challenging theatrical outing

Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa has been running in theaters these days. The romantic comedy hit the screens on February 7, on the occasion of Rose Day. Loveyapa, which serves as a Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Love Today (2022), has completed five days of its release. It hasn't been able to leave a mark at the box office yet, with its business declining in the first week.

Loveyapa Witnesses Rs 10 Lakh Drop On Day 5; Collects Rs 40 Lakh

Touted as 'Gen-Z ki prem kahaani' (read 'pareshani'), Loveyapa has failed to impress the cinegoers, including its target audience. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film earned Rs 4.25 crore in the opening weekend. A day after Rs 50 lakh business, it experienced a loss of Rs 10 lakh on Day 5. The romantic comedy added Rs 40 lakh to its earnings on first Tuesday.

In five days, the total collection of Loveyapa is recorded as Rs 5.15 crore net in India.

Here's How Loveyapa Performed In Five Days So Far:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 1.5 crore Day 3 Rs 1.75 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 5.15 crore

Loveyapa Continues Its Slow Run; Sanam Teri Kasam Remains Frontrunner

If we analyze the net collections of recent releases based on five days, Loveyapa is the slowest contender in the competition. Badass Ravi Kumar is at the second spot. Sanam Teri Kasam, which has made its theatrical comeback, has been leading in the race.

While Himesh Reshammiya's actioner has earned Rs 7.35 crore so far, Harshvardhan Rane-starrer stands at Rs 21 crore.

Loveyapa In Theaters

