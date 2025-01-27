Azaad Lifetime Box Office: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's movie with Ajay Devgn to wrap its theatrical run at JUST Rs 10 crore globally

Azaad, marking the acting debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in the glam world, failed to strike the right chords with the audience. The period action-adventure drama couldn’t witness any growth at the box office and is now set to wind up its theatrical run on a disastrous end.

Azaad to bundle up under Rs 10 crore gross worldwide

Opened with Rs 1.50 crore despite Cinema Lovers Day, Azaad witnessed a poor trend at the box office. The movie wrapped its opening weekend under Rs 5 crore and then crawled to its final cume of Rs 6.5 crore net in India. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is set to wind up around Rs 10 crore gross at the worldwide box office, out of which Rs 8.5 crore gross contributed by the local markets while the rest is collected overseas.

This is a disastrous result for such a well-budgeted movie. Sadly, the inclusion of Ajay Devgn, too couldn’t help the movie. For the unversed, the Singham actor made an extended guest appearance in the movie, which marks the debut of his nephew.

Azaad met with mixed bag reactions; all eyes on OTT reception

Bankrolled by RSVP, Azaad met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics. This turned out to be one of the major reasons why it couldn’t perform at the box office. Barring the expressions of Rasha Thadani in Uyi Amma song, nothing from the movie could make noise on social media.

The makers can only recover some losses from its non-theatrical deals. It will be interesting to see if the movie can impress the audience during its streaming release. Though the digital release date is yet to be out, Azaad is expected to arrive on Netflix soon.

