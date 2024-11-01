Lucky Baskhar Day 2 Box Office: Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer shows steady growth after good start

Lucky Baskhar directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary among others had a very good opening day of Rs 7.50 crore at the India box office. Coupled with Rs 1 crore from the paid premieres, it grossed Rs 8.50 crore in India. The global opening after the first day stood at around Rs 11 crore. Lucky Baskhar didn't just hold very well on its second day, but it managed to have a bigger worldwide day than the opening day.

Lucky Baskhar Grows In Collections On Day 2 After A Good First Day

With this sort of a trend, a successful verdict for the film is a mere formality and what it will target to become is a hit or a super-hit. With a day 2 worldwide collection of around Rs 12 crore, the two day cume of the movie stands at around Rs 23 crore. The extended weekend collections can breach Rs 50 crore if all goes well. Conservatively, it should get to Rs 45 crore.

Lucky Baskhar Is Looking At A Comfortable Breakeven

The rights of Lucky Baskhar are valued at around Rs 30 crore, meaning that it would need to do a business of over Rs 65 crore to justify its pre-release business. From the looks of it, Lucky Baskhar will comfortably breakeven and ensure profits for everyone in the value chain.

Lucky Baskhar Is Dulquer Salmaan's Comeback Film

Lucky Baskhar is a comeback film for Dulquer Salmaan after King Of Kotha, which ended up being a big box office dud. DQ has built a very good market for his films outside Kerala and that makes him the biggest star of the state. He recently confirmed that he will be doing two direct Malayalam films. While we don't know the implications of a star as big as him to be part of two local films, it goes without saying that it will be something that will take the industry to newer heights.

Mollywood Has Been Performing Exceptionally In 2024

Malayalam industry has done exceptionally in 2024. Their content has got recognition outside their home market. We can only home that the deserving films get the kind of audience they demand too.

