Madha Gaja Raja Day 4 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's action comedy records another BIG DAY; grosses Rs 7 crore

Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C and starring Vishal in the lead role, is enjoying a phenomenal hold at the Tamil box office. The much-delayed release emerged as a Pakka entertainer this Pongal.

Madha Gaja Raja witnesses BIGGEST DAY; storms past Rs 20 crore mark in 4 days

Co-starring Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, Madha Gaja Raja was not a regular Friday release. It was released on Sunday (Jan 12, 2025), where it took a smashing opening of Rs 3.20 crore. The action-comedy further witnessed growth on Monday and collected Rs 3.30 crore. It was Pongal Day, where it smashed a huge Rs 6.50 crore, jumping more than 96% from its previous day. As per estimates, the movie has toppled the Pongal day collections today on its Day 4 and stormed around Rs 7 crore.

The much-loved vintage commercial entertainer raked over Rs 20 crore gross in Tamil Nadu in just 4 days of its release. These are unimaginable figures for a 12-year-old shot movie originally slated to hit the screens in 2013.

Madha Gaja Raja emerges biggest Pongal hit; targets Rs 50 crore in home state

Madha Gaja Raja didn't have much competition in its home state, as Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi was postponed to a later date. However, it is facing two Telugu biggies, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, in addition to Malayalam releases.

The movie emerged as the top choice among the Tamilians during this festival. It will keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks and hit a total of Rs 40 crore in its entire run in Tamil Nadu. If the movie isn't hit by the upcoming releases, it has the potential to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the state.

Madha Gaja Raja day-wise box office collection in Tamil Nadu:

Advertisement

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.00 crore Total Rs 20.00 crore

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Shankar's Game Changer crosses Indian 2 worldwide gross on day 6; still a HUGE disaster