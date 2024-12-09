Maharaja China Box Office Update: Vijay Sethupathi starrer emerges TRIUMPHANT; Betters 1st weekend collections in 2nd, to take cume to Rs 57 crore in 10 days

Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap and others, grew in collections from first weekend in its second weekend in China. This indicates an exceptional word of mouth for the acclaimed thriller. With a 17.55m CNY (2.45m USD or Rs 20.85 crore) in its second weekend, the 10 day cume of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer stands at 48.35m CNY (6.73m USD or Rs 57 crore). The lifetime forcast made by local trade sites is slightly over 100m CNY (14m USD or Rs 118 crore) at the momen. The lifetime forcast is higher than what it was in the first weekend. It isn't wrong to say that we are in unchartered territory.

The Day Wise Gross Collections In Weekend 2 For Maharaja In China Are As Under:

Friday: 4.05m CNY (0.57 USD) (Rs 4.85 crore)

Saturday: 8.15m CNY (1.14m USD) (Rs 9.65 crore)

Sunday: 5.35m CNY (0.75m USD) (Rs 6.35 crore)

Total = 17.55m CNY (2.45m USD) (Rs 20.85 crore)

Maharaja had collected 20m CNY (2.75m USD or Rs 23 crore) in its first weekend in China and that was including the paid previews of 4m CNY (0.56m USD or Rs 4.20 crore). Excluding the preview collections, Maharaja had collected 16m CNY (2.23m USD or Rs 18.80 crore). The mark up from the first weekend is close to 10 percent which is pretty good. The per screen average is better too.

For Reference, Weekend 1 Collections Of Maharaja In China Are As Under

Friday - 3.5m CNY (0.49m USD) (Rs 4.10 crore)

Saturday - 7m CNY (Rs 0.97m USD) (8.25 crore)

Sunday - 5.5m CNY (0.77m USD) (Rs 6.45 crore)

True weekend = 16m CNY (2.23m USD) (Rs 18.80 crore)

Previews = 4m CNY (0.56m USD) (Rs 4.20 crore)

Total after 1st weekend = 20m CNY (2.75m USD) (Rs 23 crore)

Cume after 10 Days = 48.35m CNY (6.73m USD) (Rs 57 crore)

What's really a proud moment for India is the fact that a huge blockbuster from North America ie Wicked, in its first weekend in China, stayed well under Maharaja. It hasn't even been a month since Wicked released in its domestic markets while Maharaja released months back in India.

After a dull last few years, Maharaja is really opening the floodgates for Indian movies in China. With the kind of reception that Maharaja is getting, it seems certain that there will be numerous Indian movies that will be releasing in the Middle Kingdom in the times to come.

Maharaja Global Collections Update

Talking about Maharaja's global tally after the second weekend in China, it stands at around Rs 163 crore gross. The movie, in its first phase, collected Rs 106 crore. The second phase is likely to be bigger with China on board.

Have you watched Maharaja yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

