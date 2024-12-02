Maharaja China Opening Weekend Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi starrer grosses an encouraging Rs 23 crore
Maharaja showed encouraging growth over the weekend, with Saturday doubling up from Friday and then on Sunday, it held up reasonably well.
The Tamil film Maharaja made its debut in China this weekend, collecting CNY 20 million (USD 2.75 million / Rs. 23 crore), including previews. Maharaja showed encouraging growth over the weekend, with Saturday (CNY 7 million) doubling up from Friday (CNY 3.50 million) and then on Sunday, it held up reasonably well, bringing in CNY 5.50 million.
The film did get a wide release of nearly 40K shows a day but the occupancy levels are insufficient to sustain such extensive showcasing. However, since the reception seems good and the film has shown a good trend over the weekend, it should manage to have a run at the reduced showcasing with current projections of CNY 50 million (USD 7 million) closing.
Return of Indian films to China
The Vijay Sethupathi starrer marks the return of Indian films to Chinese cinemas after a significant hiatus. Back in the late 2010s, Indian films were becoming a regular feature at the Chinese box office but that dried up due to geopolitical issues and a shift in moviegoing culture in China since 2022.
The numbers for Maharaja aren’t as high as some of the other Indian films managed to score pre-CoVID, but that was a different marketplace. In recent times foreign films in general are struggling in the Middle Kingdom. If Maharaja manages a steady run in the coming weeks, it could pave the way for more Indian films to re-enter this lucrative market.
Maharaja on track to Rs. 150 Crore Worldwide
Maharaja, originally released in June this year, grossed Rs. 106 crore worldwide, becoming the highest grossing solo lead film for Vijay Sethupathi. With the Chinese release, the worldwide gross has now reached Rs. 129 crore and will soon cross the Rs. 150 crore mark.
Note: The above box office numbers for China are the raw grosses and do not include online ticket booking charges. Including those charges, the gross is CNY 22.50 million.
