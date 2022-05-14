Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day Two box office collections; Decent hold in Andhra, Drops in Nizam

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a drop in collections on its second day, but all things considered, it wasn’t as bad as feared. The film dropped 55 per cent on day two, collecting Rs. 18 crores approx, for a two-day total of Rs. 57.25 crores. Given the initial word of mouth was on the mixed side and day two was working day Friday instead of the usual Saturday, the drop in collections isn’t all bad. The film will be hoping to not drop today and then Sunday to push the four-day extended weekend to Rs. 95 crores approx.

The box office collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 39.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 18 crores

Total - Rs. 57.25 crores

The big urban centres of Andhra Pradesh like Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada had the best holds for the movie, giving a quite decent Rs. 8.50 crores (Rs. 4.40 crores share) second day in Coastal Andhra. The day two drop in the region was 45 per cent. This compares well with Bheemla Nayak's 40 per cent drop, which was A) Saturday and B) didn't have extra shows on opening day, softening the drop. Nizam, however, had a big fall of 60 per cent plus after a record-breaking opening day with a mere Rs. 5.75 crores (Rs. 2.90 crores share). Ironically the best collecting region on opening day was the one which had the worst holds on the second day.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 20.50 crores (Rs. 11.80 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 6.65 crores (Rs. 5.70 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 23.75 crores (Rs. 19.40 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 50.90 crores (Rs. 36.90 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 4.30 crores (Rs. 2.20 crores share)

North India - Rs. 1 crore (Rs. 40 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 1.05 crores (Rs. 40 lakh share)