Malang Box Office Collection Day 10: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer inches close to Rs 50 crore

Malang Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani's film shows a slight growth on Day 10 then Day 9. Check out the collections here:

Malang Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang which hit the theatres on 7th February 2020 had a decent run at the box office on its first week. The movie collected Rs 37. 72 crores on the first weekend. However, the movie has been slowed down in its second weekend. Malang collected Rs 2.25 crore on Friday and Rs 2.50 crores on Saturday bringing the total to Rs 42.75 crores. The box office numbers have shown a slight growth on Day 10.

As per box office India, Malang’s box office collection on Day 10 was around Rs 3 crore which is slightly more than Day 9. The second weekend total comes upto Rs 7.75 crore. Still, there are chances for the movie to get over Rs 50 crore., as the movie has overall collected Rs 45.57 crores which is not bad for an Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer film. Malang lost a few screens owing to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal hitting the screens on February 14, 2020, which affected it's weekend collections.

Malang is essentially a revenge story of a couple passionately in love. However, their life turns upside down after they meet a corrupt cop. 's action sequences are commendable, Anil Kapoor's lunatic laugh gives the chills, Kunal Kemmu's dark character comes as a shocking climax while Disha Patani adds a breath of fresh air into the film. The music of Malang also has been trending across musical platforms and the trailer also got a great response. Lack of competition from films like Shikara and Hacked gave a boost to Malang’s box office collections.

Check out Malang’s box office collection:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- Rs 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- Rs 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Day 6, Wednesday- Rs 3.25 Crore

Day 7, Thursday- Rs 3 Crore

Day 8, Friday- Rs 2.25 Crore (estimated)

Day 9, Saturday- Rs 2.50 Crore

Day 10, Sunday- Rs 3 Crore

Total box office collection of Malang: Rs 45.57 crore (estimated)

Credits :Box Office India

