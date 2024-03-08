Manjummel Boys box office collections: Scores 77Cr in 2 Weeks in India with Historic Trend

Manjummel Boys closed its second week with Rs. 45 crore, recording an incredible 40 per cent growth from the first week. This takes the two-week running total of the film to Rs. 77 crore. The trend during the second week remained strong as the collections on the last day of the week were similar to that of the first day.

Manjummel Boys is poised to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing the current record holder 2018, quite likely in the third week.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 32 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 4.75 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 9 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 11.25 crore

2nd Monday - Rs. 5.50 crore

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 5.25 crore

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 4.75 crore

2nd Thursday - Rs. 4.50 crore

Total - Rs. 77 crore

In the second week, Tamil Nadu took the front seat as the film collected more than Kerala with Rs. 22 crore in the second week vs Rs. 18 crore in Kerala. The two-week sum in Tamil Nadu is Rs. 25 crore plus with 2nd Thursday collecting a super strong Rs. 2 crore. Even a normal trend from here will be enough for the film to top the Rs. 50 crore mark in the state, with better than normal holds, it can aim higher.

Kerala is on track to hit Rs. 50 crore mark in the third weekend. The film’s historic trend in Tamil Nadu may be taking the most of limelight but its performance in Kerala is also incredible. Also underlooked is Karnataka, which put very strong numbers in second weekdays and now stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in 2 weeks and should comfortably hit the Rs. 10 crore mark, which will be a first for Malayalam films.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 42.75 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 6.50 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 25.75 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 2 crore

Total - Rs. 77 crore