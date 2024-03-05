Manjummel Boys is now projected to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office as it recorded a phenomenal 2nd Monday. Currently, 2018 holds the record for the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India with Rs. 107 crore, Manjummel Boys should surpass that, aiming for a final number somewhere around Rs. 125 crore.

Manjummel Boys grossed Rs. 5.50 crore approx yesterday, which is 15 per cent higher than its 2nd Friday. The growth came from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where Monday numbers were 45 and 35 per cent higher than their respective Fridays. Meanwhile, Kerala also showcased a very strong hold, dropping a mere 10 per cent from the first day of the week. The second week of the film is headed to be around Rs. 45 crore, bringing it within Rs. 30 crore of breaking the record, possibly achieving this milestone as early as the third week.

The record will be made possible due to the historic breakout in Tamil Nadu as Kerala will be at least Rs. 20 crore short of the state record holder. In Tamil Nadu, the way the film has performed so far, something like Rs. 50 crore looks very much achievable. Even if it falls short of that, Rs. 45 crore is going nowhere. Remember, there are barely a few Malayalam films that have grossed Rs. 5 crore plus in the state and here this film is targeting ten times that.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 32 crore (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 4.75 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 9 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 11.25 crore

2nd Monday - Rs. 5.50 crore

Total - Rs. 62.50 crore

Among other benchmarks, the film crossed Rs. 100 crore globally yesterday, making it the only fourth Malayalam film to hit the century mark. The global champion for Mollywood is also 2018 with Rs. 177 crore, Manjummel Boys shall overtake that as well thanks to a big lead in India, even if it remains short of it overseas.

