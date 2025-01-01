Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies at Indian box office; Manjummel Boys creates HISTORY

As we enter the new year, it's time to examine the box office performances of the top Malayalam movies. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies at the Indian box office.

Manjummel Boys topped the charts and emerged as a big-money spinner at the box office this year. The movie grossed around Rs 168 crore in India and impressed the audience with its excellent content. Besides Manjummel Boys, Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham also succeeded in entering into the Rs 100 crore club and ended its theatrical run at Rs 101.25 crore. It was a big success at the box office.

Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrer Aadujeevitham took the third spot and grossed around Rs 99 crore in India. The survival drama is based on a true story and boasts terrific performances and heart-wrenching music by AR Rahman. It is undoubtedly one of the best survival dramas of all time.

The list also includes Premalu, Marco, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, Varshangalkku Shesham, Kishkindha Kaandam, and Turbo. All these movies not only performed well at the box office but also made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Check out the complete list.

Top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies of 2024 in India are as follows:

S. No. Movie Gross Collection (CR in INR) 1 Manjummel Boys 168 2 Aavesham 101.25 3 Aadujeevitham 99 4 Premalu 93.65 5 Marco 80 plus expected 6 Ajayante Randam Moshanam 74.25 7 Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil 55.50 8 Varshangalkku Shesham 48.60 9 Kishkindha Kaandam 47.75 10 Turbo 40.75

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

