Marco Day 15 Hindi Box Office: Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani curtails big breakout potential of Unni Mukundan starrer

Marco, which hit the screens on December 20, 2024, has been running in theaters for over two weeks.The gory actioner stars Unni Mukundan playing the titular role alongside Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, and others. The Malayalam film has been performing extraordinarily at the box office. However, it will now face tough competition with Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani re-release in cinemas in Hindi markets.

Marco (Hindi) Collects Rs 25 Lakh On Third Friday; Total Reaches Rs 4.45 Crore

Haneef Adeni's latest directorial, Marco opened to Rs 1 lakh on the first day at the Hindi box office. In the first week, Unni Mukundan-starrer netted Rs 25 lakh. The second week turned out to be terrific thanks to New Year as it collected Rs 3.95 crore. The two weeks collection stood at Rs 4.2 crore.

On the third Friday (Day 15), the action thriller collected Rs 25 lakh, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 4.45 crore in Hindi markets.

Here's How Much Marco Earned At The Hindi Box Office So Far:

Days/Week Hindi Net Collections Week 1 Rs 25 lakh Week 2 Rs 3.95 crore Third Friday Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 4.45 crore

Marco Locks Horns With Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release

Marco has turned out to be Unni Mukundan's biggest grosser of his career. With the return of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in cinemas, the business of the recently released Malayalam film seems to be affected at the Hindi box office. The latest actioner, which is touted to be the most violent action film in Indian cinema, may not receive the kind of reception that it had expected in the third week.

Marco was supposed to perform better in the current week than the second one. However, it may not be possible due to the re-release of the 2013 blockbuster film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin which is targetting a Rs 2 crore opening.

Meanwhile, Haneef Adeni's helmer is targetting a global finish in the north of Rs 100 crore. It is yet to be seen how it copes up with the upcoming wave of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the near future.

