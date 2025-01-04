Marco Day 16 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's blockbuster nets Rs 75 lakh on 3rd Saturday; Targets a Rs 10 crore plus finish

Starring Unni Mukundan, Marco has generated quite a buzz among Indian audience. The Malayalam film, which hit the screens on December 20, 2024, recently completed two weeks of its theatrical release. It opened to a solid start at the Mollywood box office and has emerged as a nationwide phenomenon. Touted to be the most voilent Indian film, Marco outperformed its rival release, Barroz in Kerala and is now locking horns with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release in Hindi markets.

Marco (Hindi) Earns Rs 75 Lakh On Day 16; Brings Cume Earnings To Rs 5 Crore

Speaking of its Hindi version, Marco opened to Rs 25 lakh in the first week of its release. In the second week, Unni Mukundan-starrer earned Rs 3.95 crore. On third Friday, the recently-released Malayalam film fetched Rs 25 lakh and now on third Saturday, it has collected Rs 75 lakh. The cumulative earnings of Marco stands at Rs 5.2 crore in Hindi markets.

Marco's Hindi Net Collections In India Are Listed Below:

Days/Week Hindi Net Collections Week 1 Rs 25 lakh Week 2 Rs 3.95 crore Third Friday Rs 25 lakh Third Saturday Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 5.2 crore

Marco's Hindi Version Is Eyeing Over Rs 10 Crore In Its Full Run

Marco is targetting to finish its theatrical run at Rs 10 crore plus in Hindi markets. It is expected to touch this mark in the fourth week. Unni Mukundan's latest actioner will have to prove itself amid the theatrical return of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which has collected Rs 3.25 crore in two days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, the 2013 film has a great fan-following among cinephiles and has gained a cult status over the years.

Marco is eyeing Rs 100 crore globally by the end of its runtime in cinemas. It is Unni Mukundan's biggest opener and grosser till date. The action drama competed with Christmas release Barroz at the Mollywood box office. While Marco turned out to be successful, Mohanlal-starrer failed to lure the audience much.

With the arrival of Ayan Mukerji's 2013 blockbuster in theaters again, can Haneef Adeni's helmer achieve success at the Hindi box office? Only time will tell.

