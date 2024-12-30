Marco Box Office: A well-planned, staggered all-India release; Analysing how the Mollywood actioner became a huge phenomenon

Two weeks ago, not many people in the North Circuit would have heard about Marco and Unni Mukundan. But how did things change, and Marco became the talk of the town? Let's take a look at its well-planned release strategy.

Marco opens to superb response in Malayalam; makers expand showcasing in Hindi

Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead and directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is now becoming a nationwide phenomenon. The action-thriller was released in Kerala without even putting the trailer out. What attracted the audience to Marco is the violent nature of the movie and the sheer conviction of the actor. It took a solid start at the Mollywood box office, with talks claiming it to be India's most violent movie.

The mid-budget Malayalam movie was released in Hindi at just 60 shows. The word-of-mouth spread like wildfire, and it gradually started gaining traction. Further, the poor performance of Baby John helped Marco to gain more shows in the Hindi belt. Currently, the movie is playing with around 800 Hindi shows across the nation.

For the unversed, Marco collected Rs 1 lakh in Hindi on its opening day. Cut to its 10th day where it clocked Rs 70 lakh. This is simply crazy! Given the continuously increasing demand and craving for this A-rated gory actioner in the Hindi belt, it can be said that Marco will end up being a huge phenomenon in Hindi. The icing on the top is that Marco can make it big in the North circuit with more showcasing and promotions, as there is no significant Bollywood release till Republic Day 2025 weekend.

Further, the movie is also slated to release in Tamil dubbed and Telugu dubbed languages, making it a Pan-India phenomenon.

Marco follows the paths of Kantara; targeting Rs 100 crore finish

Marco was not planned as a Pan-India release, but the superlative audience reception and solid marketing helped it to grow in other languages. Earlier, we have seen the same case during the release of Kantara, too. What both the movies have in common is- UNIQUENESS. While Kantara’s USP was its mythological touch and goosebumping climax; Marco’s highlight is its unapologetic, brutal, gory action, which Indians have never witnessed before.

The audience has gone crazy after watching Marco and even comparing it with Animal and Kill, which were lauded for their violent action sequences.

Marco has already emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Currently standing at Rs 70 crore, the movie is heading to end its theatrical run somewhere over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

