Bollywood January 2025 Box Office: Fateh, Sky Force, Deva, and more films to look forward to

2024 is ending on a sad note for the Bollywood film industry, as their last big outing, Baby John, failed to ignite any excitement among the audience. However, the year has been a blessing for small and mid-budget movies, which managed to draw audiences to cinemas. As we head into the new year, let's take a glance at the January 2025 movie release calendar from a box office perspective.

Fateh

Marking the directorial debut of Sonu Sood, Fateh is set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. The stylish action-thriller stars Sonu Sood in the lead role, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and others.

The promotional assets, including the teaser, trailer, and songs, have so far received a decent response from the audience. Talking about its box office potential, the movie is likely to take a decent opening in the range of ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore. However, if the content clicks with the audience, it has the potential to blow up and enjoy a successful theatrical run.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's delayed release Emergency is finally hitting the big screens on January 17. The actor herself has directed this political drama, based on a significant chapter of Indian history. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of Indira Gandhi, along with Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhary, and others.

Advertisement

The makers had succeeded in creating some buzz during its initial release plan in September 2024. However, they will have to spread awareness about the movie once again, as a major section of the audience isn't even aware of the new release date of Emergency.

As of now, trade analysts don’t have high expectations for Emergency. It might take a low opening in the range of ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore. However, its fate will depend on how the word-of-mouth spreads after the opening day.

Azaad

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad will mark the acting debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani. The period adventure drama also features Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo role and is slated to release on January 17.

However, the movie has failed to generate significant buzz among the audience, even after the release of its first-look posters, teaser, and songs. The makers will need to adopt an aggressive marketing strategy; otherwise, its box office fate seems almost sealed.

Advertisement

Sky Force

Akshay Kumar and Veer Paharia's starrer aerial action drama Sky Force is gearing up to hit the screens during the Republic Day 2025 weekend. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, Sky Force is set to be the biggest release in January 2025.

Since Akshay Kumar's career is going through a rough patch and there isn't significant pre-release hype about the movie as of now, predicting its box office performance will be a bit tricky.

The promotional campaign for Sky Force is likely to begin in the first week of January, with the trailer dropping on January 3. We hope for a banger comeback for Akshay Kumar at the box office.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva is set to hit the screens on January 30, 2025. The Rosshan Andrrews-directed neo-noir cop investigation drama is expected to perform well, provided it garners superlative word-of-mouth.

Shahid Kapoor's last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, was a successful venture. The makers should commence the promotional campaign soon to build anticipation and highlight Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of a no-nonsense cop.

Advertisement

These are the five major attractions for Bollywood in January 2025. Among these releases, Sky Force and Deva are the best bets in terms of box office potential. However, the audience is the real king—any movie can surprise and emerge as the top choice.

ALSO READ: 2025 Takedown: Big Indian movies congregate for Pongal/Sankranthi weekend; Game Changer to Fateh and Vidaamuyarchi