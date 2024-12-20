Marco Day 1 India Box Office: Mollywood biggie takes a banging start; Grosses over Rs 4 crore on boxing day

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco has arrived in theaters today (December 20, 2024). The Mollywood film stars Unni Mukundan in the titular role. Also featuring Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Yukti Thareja, Riyaz Khan, Jinu Joseph, Sreejith Ravi and Kabir Duhan Singh, Marco is the latest addition to the box office amidst the Pushpa 2 wave.

Marco Earns Rs 4 Crore Gross On Opening Day In India

Backed by Shareef Muhammed, Marco has an excellent opening at the Indian box office. It grossed over Rs 4 crore on Friday in our nation. It is the biggest opening of Unni Mukundan's career by a huge margin.

Marco is the ultra-hyped Malayalam film which has been released ahead of Christmas (December 25). The positive reviews of the Mollywood film can help it rake in good money. Unni Mukundan-starrer will also be benefitted from the festival season next week (including New Year occasion) as it is a new kind of film for the Mollywood audience.

Marco vs UI vs Vanvaas vs Pushpa 2

Marco is locking horns with new releases, UI and Vanvaas at the box office. While UI is a Kannada release featuring Upendra Rao, Vanvaas is a Bollywood film co-starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma.

Marco also has a tough competitor Pushpa 2 which has been running in cinemas for over two weeks. While the action thriller is expected to receive love from Mollywood audience, big successes like Pushpa 2, Devara: Part 1, and The GOAT have been rejected by them in Kerala.

More About Marco

Marco has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. In the film, Unni Mukundan plays the role of Marco, the younger son of Adattu family who are in gold smuggling business in Kerala. After an unexpected happening in the family, Unni as Marco sets on a path of violence to uncover the truth.

Unni Mukundan has primarly worked in Malayalam cinema including a few Tamil and Telugu films. He previously worked in movies like Vikramadithyan, KL 10 Patthu, and Style.

