Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 2nd Monday Box Office: Allu Arjun led masala-entertainer adds an incredible Rs 19 crore to tally on day 12

Pushpa 2: The Rule has created quite a buzz among cinephiles. The much-hyped mass drama headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is going strong at the box office, especially in Bollywood thanks to its Hindi audience. It recently crossed the Rs 500 crore mark and is now eyeing to touch Rs 600 crore for its Hindi version.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Nets Rs 19 Crore on Day 12; Inches Closer To Rs 550 Crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule experienced a decent business on 12th day of its release in Bollywood. On second Monday, the Pushpa sequel collected Rs 19 crore in the Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 scored Rs 391.50 crore in the extended first week. In the second weekend, Allu Arjun-starrer earned Rs 115.5 crore from which it minted Rs 24.50 crore on second Friday. It witnessed a jump on second Saturday and collected Rs 42 crore. On second Sunday, Sukumar's directorial netted Rs 49 crore.

The cume collection of Pushpa 2 Hindi now stands at Rs 526 crore. It is now inching closer to Rs 550 crore which is likely to happen in the second week. It may touch Rs 600 crore by third weekend, provided it continues to pull Hindi-speaking crowd in theaters. It doesn't seem like a herculean task for the mass drama considering Allu Arjun's mass appeal across India including North Indian audience.

Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 Hindi So Far

Weeks/Days Net Collections First Week Rs 391.5 crore Second Weekend Rs 115.5 crore Second Monday Rs 19 crore Total Rs 526 crore

A Brief About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, has arrived in theaters after three years of its original release. In the recently-released film, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli respectively. Sukumar's latest helmer also stars Fahadh Faasil in a crucial role.

