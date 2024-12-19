Kerala Box Office 2024: Major global successes like Pushpa 2, Devara and The GOAT face rejection by Malayalam audience; Here's what we feel

2024 has witnessed many successful movies in South cinema that raked in outstanding business at the box office. While Pushpa 2: The Rule is unstoppable, Devara Part 1 and The Greatest of All Time that performed quite well during their theatrical runs are also in the list. However, Mollywood audience have rejected these performers in Kerala.

Pushpa 2, Devara Part 1, and The GOAT's Collections In Kerala

Released on December 5, Pushpa 2 is heading to earn somewhere under Rs 20 crore as the final gross collection in Kerala. In the second weekend, the mass action drama fetched Rs 17 crore in the state. The opening day of Allu Arjun-starrer in this belt will be responsible for close to 40 percent of its total earnings.

Devara: Part 1, which released on September 27, 2024, struggled with a little over Rs 2 crore in Kerala. It is a quite low contribution for a movie which grossed over Rs 400 crore in global markets in the final run. It starred Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, The GOAT could manage to collect Rs 13.50 crore gross in Kerala. Out of which, 50 percent of its earnings came on the opening day on September 5. For the uninitiated, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer earned a lifetime earnings of Rs 456 crore gross worldwide.

Decording Kerala Audience's Reception To These Movies

Pushpa 2, Devara: Part 1, and The GOAT have had fair chances in Kerala theaters. With special mentions to Allu Arjun and Vijay's respective movies, they have had excellent to bumper openings. On Day 1, the Telugu mass action drama grossed Rs 190 crore in India, out of which Rs 6.5 crore came from Kerala. The Tamil action thriller opened to Rs 54 crore in Indian box office and Rs 5.80 crore in the state.

However, Kerala audience are preferring movies of other states and regions as they are used to consume some of the world's best films. In that case, it is more likely that a generic star-hero film doesn't receive much appreciation there.

The Cinematic Taste Of Mollywood Cine-Goers

Speaking of Mollywood audience, Kill, a small-scale thriller, performed better in its second week than its opening week in Kerala. Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, Aadujeevitham, and Premalu were appreciated for their content and received a blockbuster reception in their home state.

These movies opened lower than Pushpa 2 and The GOAT, however their word-of-mouth ensured that they earn four times as much collections.

