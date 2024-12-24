Marco Day 4 Kerala Box Office: Unni Mukundan's gory-actioner amasses an unbelievable Rs 4.15 crore on 1st Monday

Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan as the lead, is going bonkers at the box office. Touted to be one of the most violent movies of Indian cinema, the Malayalam movie is set for a long run.

Marco records a phenomenal first Monday; collects Rs 4.15 crore in home

Bankrolled by Cubes Entertainments, the gory action thriller is enjoying its best time at the box office. The movie took a banger start and posted a solid Rs 14 crore gross in its opening weekend. While most of the movies drop heavily after the weekend, it's Marco which has refused to slow down even on the weekdays.

The movie recorded a phenomenal hold on its first Monday and collected Rs 4.15 crore. Interestingly, the movie has not gone under the Rs 4 crore mark till now and maintained a stronghold at the box office. The total gross collection of Marco is slightly under the Rs 20 crore mark in Kerala. While the movie is around the Rs 40 crore mark globally after four days of its release.

Can Marco survive Mohanlal's Christmas release Barroz?

The Unni Mukundan film will face a new challenge from Christmas Day onwards as Mohanlal starrer and directed film Barroz is hitting the screens. Though Barroz does not have much pre-release buzz, still one cannot underestimate a Lalettan movie.

Marco is running successfully in cinemas with an average occupancy of 90%, which is huge, to say the least. Looking at the pace of Marco currently, it looks like a bigger threat for Barroz. If the Mohanlal movie does not open to superlative word-of-mouth, the gory action film would comfortably lead the festive period from Christmas to New Year.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Marco are as follows:

Day Kerala Gross First Weekend Rs 14 crore Day 4 Rs 4.15 crore Total Rs 18.15 crore

Marco Plays In Theaters

