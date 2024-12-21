Marco Day 2 Kerala Box Office: Unni Mukundan's gory actioner is set for a BLOCKBUSTER Christmas with close to 5 crore on Saturday

Starring Unni Mukundan, Marco is the latest Malayalam film that has arrived in cinemas ahead of Christmas. Released on December 20, the gory actioner features Unni in the titular role who is on a mission to uncover the truth after an unexpected incident in the family. It emerged as Mukundan's biggest opener till date and day 2 has seen further growth. The shows for the movie are increasing with the demand.

Marco Earns Rs 5 Crore On Day 2; To Shine On Christmas

Marco, helmed by Haneef Adeni, opened to Rs 4.55 crore on the first day. Unni Mukundan-starrer has collected around Rs 5 crore on the second day. The two-day gross collection of Marco now stands at around Rs 9.55 crore in India. It is expected to score well on Christmas amidst the tough competition with other movies running in theaters.

Marco To Battle With Mohanlal's Barroz On Christmas

Marco will lock horns with Barroz: Guardian of Treasures on Christmas Day. Starring Mohanlal, the epic children's fantasy film will be released on December 25. However, Marco doesn't have to worry much as the audiences at the moment are slightly skeptical about the Mohanlal-starrer and the word of mouth has to be really good.

Meanwhile, other Malayalam movies that are performing well at the box office are Rifle Club and ED - Extra Decent. While Rifle Club stars Vijayaraghavan and Anurag Kashyap, ED features Grace Antony, Sajin Cherukayil, Vineeth Thattil David.

Marco clashed with Upendra Rao-starrer UI and Anil Sharma's Vanvaas at the Indian box office. It has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. The character Marco is reimagined from the 2019 film, Mikhael which also starred Unni Mukundan.

Unni Mukundan's Work Front

Before Marco, Unni Mukundan last worked in Garudan which released earlier this year. His other releases include Kadhikan, Vikramadithyan, KL 10 Patthu, 12th Man, and Style.

Marco Plays In Theaters

Marco plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the action-thriller yet? Don't miss watching Unni Mukundan's new film in theatres.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

