Barroz Advance Box Office Update: Mohanlal's Christmas movie relies on strong reviews from family audiences

The Malayalam movie Barroz, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is set to hit the screens very soon. The fantasy drama film, directed by Mohanlal himself, is expected to perform well at the box office. However, it will not be that easy, as it will have to face two holdover releases, which are doing superb business in Kerala.

Though Malayalam cinema is enjoying its best year at the box office, Mohanlal is still going through a rough patch. His last release, Malaikottai Vaaliban, had a banger opening but couldn't strike the chords with the audience on the content front. Eventually, it turned out to be a flop.

Mohanlal's last success was Neru, which was, in fact, a Blockbuster at the box office. His upcoming release, Barroz, doesn't have much buzz, but you cannot underestimate a Mohanlal movie.

The fate of Barroz heavily depends on word-of-mouth. Considering its genre, the movie needs strong support from the family audience. If it manages to grab a favorable audience reception, the movie will enjoy a healthy run at the box office. However, the biggest roadblock for Barroz is the two holdover releases- Marco and Rifle Club. Both movies are doing solid business in Kerala and are set for a long run if Barroz fails to deliver quality content.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Marco stormed a massive Rs 30 crore plus worldwide in its opening weekend only, of which Rs 15 crore gross came from the local markets only. On the other hand, Aashiq Abu's Rifle Club is doing well, with an impressive gross of Rs 10 crore globally during its extended opening weekend. These titles have not only impressed the trade but also carry favorable word-of-mouth.

Barroz is a relatively bigger movie than both these titles, considering the star value and the production cost. It will be interesting to see whether or not Mohanlal wraps 2024 with a bang.

Are you excited to watch Barroz in cinemas? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details.

ALSO READ: Max Advance Box Office Update: Kiccha Sudeep's mass-thriller prepares for Christmas onslaught with strong holdover release UI