Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 7 Box Office Trends: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar's movie prepares to battle with Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon

Backed by Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is the latest release in cinemas. It stars Arjun Kapoor along with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The romantic comedy takes you to the journey of Ankur Chaddha navigating his choatic love life along with ex-wife Prabhleen Kaur Dhillon and girlfriend, Antara Khanna. The film will face a tougher second week due to Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon's arrivals.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Ends First Week On An Underwhelming Note; Things To Get Tougher In 2nd Week

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been maintaining a modest hold at the box office. The rom-com completed its first week on an underwhelming note. It will have a tougher run in the second week.

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar's latest film will face two new movies, starting from tomorrow. This is to note that Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon are releasing in theaters on February 28, 2025.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's Box Office Journey In Opening Week

Mere Husband Ki Biwi collected Rs 4.55 crore in the opening weekend. Co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, the new release earned Rs 55 lakh and Rs 45 lakh on Day 4 and Day 5 respectively. The family entertainer received a minor boost on Maha Shivratri and fetched Rs 55 lakh. Going by the trends, it is expected to earn in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi has a strong competition, Chhaava, since its opening day. Now it is yet to be seen how Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's film sustains amid the theatrical releases of Sohum Shah and Adarsh Gourav's respective movies.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

