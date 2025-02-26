Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 6 Box Office Trends: Arjun Kapoor and Vashu Bhagnani's film shows momentum on Maha Shivratri amid Chhaava's wave

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, has completed five days at the box office. Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the romantic comedy hit the screens on February 21, 2025. The recently released movie has had a lukewarm performance at the box office so far. Day 6 has come as a respite for the family entertainer as India celebrates Maha Shivratri today.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Gains Momentum On Maha Shivratri; Expecting 5-7 Percent Growth

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been going slow at the box office. In five days, the romantic comedy managed to cross just Rs 5 crore net in India. Unlike its performance so far, on Day 6, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer will receive a boost in its footfalls, thanks to Maha Shivratri.

On the occasion, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is expecting a growth of 5-7 percent from previous day. This is to note that the film earned Rs 45 lakh on the fifth day at the box office.

Rakul Preet Singh On Her Equation With Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar

Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up on her equation with her Mere Husband Ki Biwi co-stars, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. In an interview with NDTV, Rakul shared that both of them are amazing. The actress called Bhumi her "great friend (who is) like a sister" and added that Arjun is her friend too.

Rakul Preet has collaborated with Arjun Kapoor for the second time. They first worked together in Sardar Ka Grandson (2021). It is also Arjun and Bhumi's second film after The Lady Killer (2023).

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is locking horns with Chhaava at the box office.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.