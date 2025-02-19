Box Office: Arjun Kapoor targets his 1st solo hit since 2 States with Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Born to producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of Hindi cinema for more than a decade. He has had one hit and a superhit in his career so far. Despite the long dry spell at the box office, Arjun continues to entertain the audience. After playing the main antagonist in Singham Again, the actor is now targetting his first solo hit since 2 states with Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

11 Years And Counting; Arjun Kapoor Searches For A Hit As A Solo Lead

Arjun Kapoor worked as a lead in Abhishek Verman's 2014 directorial film, 2 States, alongside Alia Bhatt. Based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name, Verman's romantic comedy turned out to be a superhit. It earned Rs 101.75 crore net in India during its release.

In his career spanning 12 years, Arjun has had one hit film, Ishaqzaade and three semi-hits, Gunday, Ki & Ka, and Singham Again. Other films emerged as either flops, disasters, or average grossers.

Arjun Kapoor Eyes A Solo Hit With Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Months after Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor will be back in cinemas on February 21, 2025 with his new film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, the quirky tale of modern romance is helmed by Mudassar Aziz. Touted as the 'biggest siyapa' this season, Aziz's helmer isn't a love triangle but a 'full circle'.

While Arjun received appreciation for his role as Danger Lanka in the 2024 cop actioner, Singham Again, the actor has to prove himself again in rom-com genre with Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

The makers unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film on February 1, 2025. The team is on a promotional spree these days. Can Mudassar Aziz's directorial sustain well at the box office amid the strong wave of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava? Only time will tell.

