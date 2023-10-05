Mission Raniganj Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar film Run Time, Screen Count, Opening Day & Advance Booking

Akshay Kumar is all ready to bring forth the Jaswant Singh Gill Biopic, Mission Raniganj, on the big screen on October 6. The film was shot extensively in the UK through the pandemic and marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Tinu Suresh Desai after the success of Rustom. The biopic has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Mission Raniganj to release on 2500 screens in India

The Pooja Entertainment Production starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra is being distributed by PVR Pictures in North India and is getting a rather wide release and showcasing too on approx. 2500 screens. The makers have rather underplayed on the marketing campaign with a mere focus on launching of assets – from teasers to trailers to songs – rather than going all out with an extensive campaign. The makers opened advance bookings for Mission Raniganj on Wednesday evening, with more and more shows being added leading to Thursday morning.

The response to the pre-sales has been much below the mark and it's rather disheartening to see such a lukewarm response to Mission Raniganj. It's probably the change of title multiple times through the making that has caused confusion in the audience around the existence of a film titled Mission Raniganj. As of 6 pm on Thursday, Mission Raniganj has sold a little over 3200 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – and is headed towards closing its account in the three chains with total sales in the range of 6500 to 8000 tickets for the opening day.

Mission Raniganj targets an opening in the vicinity of Rs 5 crore

Talking of the first-day expectations, Mission Raniganj should have ideally targeted a bare minimum start in the North of Rs 7 crore, but given the initial response to advance booking, it looks like a start around Rs 5 crore in an optimistic scenario. Strong word of mouth and big pick-ups from Friday night are needed for the film to catch momentum at the ticket window through the weekend. It’s all about reaching a respectable total in the long run, and that can happen only if there is unanimous appreciation of content from the audience. The hope is now on the content to lead to something unseen and unprecedented through the weekend at the box office.

It’s all wait-and-watch scenario at the moment for Mission Raniganj.

