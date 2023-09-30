With Rs 600 crore for Jawan in September, Shah Rukh Khan reclaims his throne & is Pinkvilla Star of The Month

Stardom is like an arrow – All that it needs is the right archer – to hit the bull's eye. That’s what has happened to one of the most celebrated icons of Indian Cinema. Shah Rukh Khan got into the commercial space of filmmaking in 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan, and both the actioners went ahead to become all-time blockbusters at the global box office. While it's safe to term SRK, the star of the year already, this segment is about the Star of the Month, and the Star of September is undoubtedly Shah Rukh Khan - who has defined the number game for Indian Films. For those unaware, Sunny Deol was the Star of August, and you can read our article HERE.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan headed towards the Rs 600 crore club in India

With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has decimated all the box office records – right from the opening day, to opening weekend, the biggest single day, and the biggest lifetime collection. Shah Rukh Khan has earned a sum of Rs 517 crore already from the Hindi version of Jawan, with another Rs 55 crore coming in from Tamil and Telugu dubbed. The all-India earnings for SRK from Jawan stands at Rs 572 crore and the actor is fast headed to clock the Rs 600 crore mark at the Indian box office in a span of 30 days.

The sort of domination by SRK through the month of September is something one has never seen in a long time as the collections refused to come down. Even on the last day of the month, the Atlee directorial is going strong, showing a growth of over 50 percent on the fourth Saturday. This is among the greatest runs for an actor in a single year, and what’s done by SRK in 2023 will be a benchmark for decades to come for every actor who aspires to be a star.

S for SRK, S for Superstar

Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 has also truly defined the term “SUPERSTAR”, the meaning of which had faded in the post-pandemic world, giving wings to a lot of young actors to use the term vaguely. It’s a tag that one can earn through hard work over the years, and SRK is among the few in the history of Indian Cinema to have earned this tag with his work over the years. In fact, one resonated the term “SUPERSTAR” with SRK right from the early days of his career.

Even in the international markets, Jawan is running riot with a total collection of USD 44 Million to date (Rs 367 crore approx.). The global gross of Jawan is in the North of Rs 1000 crore, making SRK the only actor in Hindi cinema to have films in the Rs 1000 crore club. This is probably the biggest peak of SRK’s career with two back ATG’s and the superstar will now be heading towards the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki with utmost confidence, looking to end 2023 with another blockbuster.

The records aside, social media footprints as well as the on-ground activation have been at their peak for Shah Rukh Khan, thereby tick-marking all the pointers that one needs to be The Pinkvilla Star Of The Month. Stay tuned as the IP will keep getting bigger and better in the months to come by.

