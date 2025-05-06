Mohanlal vs Marvel at UAE Box Office: Malayalam legend BEATS Hollywood superheroes not once but twice

Mohanlal has an immense fan following worldwide. Hailing from Malayalam cinema, Lalettan considers the UAE his second home, as most of his releases receive a tremendous response in the Gulf countries. Interestingly, Mohanlal has dominated the UAE box office several times, even outperforming major Hollywood releases in the region, including those from Marvel Studios.

Mohanlal’s Thudarum is currently playing in cinemas and selling tickets like hot cakes at the UAE box office. The movie recorded phenomenal footfalls of 89,000 on its second weekend of 3 days in this territory, which is higher than this week’s Marvel release, Thunderbolts’ opening weekend admissions. Led by Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, the MCU superhero movie could only register 74,000 admissions in 5-days of its release.

This isn’t the first time Mohanlal has defeated a Marvel movie at the UAE box office. He also achieved this feat in 2016 when Pulimurugan smashed the footfalls of Marvel’s Doctor Strange. For the record, the Lalettan starrer registered massive admissions of 1.65 lakhs on its opening weekend (November 2 - November 5), but Doctor Strange ended up recording 90,000 admissions only on the same weekend.

Further, Pulimurugan clocked over 68,000 footfalls in its second weekend, while the Marvel movie registered around 24,000 admissions only at the UAE box office.

While Mohanlal’s latest flick will continue dominating the box office, his previous release, L2 Empuraan, also performed like a hurricane in Gulf countries, recording a dream run at the ticket window. Let’s see which upcoming release of Mohanlal can repeat this mammoth feat for the third time.

