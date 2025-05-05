Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal starrer chases HISTORY, on course to 100cr in Kerala

Thudarum is chasing history in Kerala as it races toward becoming the first ever Rs. 100 crore grosser in the state.

The Mohanlal starrer has raked in Rs. 66 crore in the state as of yesterday, powered by a sensational second weekend that brought in nearly Rs. 20 crore, virtually no drop from its opening weekend. The momentum continues on the weekdays, with early estimates pointing to a record-breaking Rs. 5 crore second Monday.

2018, the current highest-grossing film in Kerala, had collected Rs. 4 crore on its second Monday and went on to add more than eleven times that, Rs. 45 crore, to its final tally. The other recent mega-grossers, Manjummel Boys, Aavesham and Aadujeevitham, followed a similar or even stronger trend. For Rs. 100 crore, Thudarum needs far less.

EOD today, Thudarum will be standing at Rs. 71 crore, less than Rs. 30 crore from the century, which will be less than six times its second Monday. While this may make it seem like a certainty, there is still work to do, especially in the next couple of days. But as things stand today, Thudarum is cruising toward history.

Interestingly, it was L2: Empuraan that was originally expected to make this history. Also led by Mohanlal, released less than six weeks ago, the film opened to a historic initial, but lukewarm reception meant it fell short of a full-run high. Now, Thudarum looks set to complete the job. Notably, Mohanlal previously held the record for the highest-grossing film in Kerala for nearly seven years with Pulimurugan (Rs. 79 crore), before 2018 (Rs. 89 crore) surpassed it two years ago. With Thudarum, the superstar will reclaim the crown, and this time, leading Kerala to the Rs. 100 crore mark for the very first time.

