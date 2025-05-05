Box Office: THUNDERBOLTS* opens well with USD 162 million globally in debut weekend

THUNDERBOLTS* is the latest release from Marvel, marking the end of Phase Five of their Cinematic Universe (MCU). This multistarrer superhero film is helmed by Jake Schreier and led by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Advertisement

The film hit cinemas across the United States on May 2, 2025. Received in its initial days with positive word-of-mouth from both critics and audiences, THUNDERBOLTS* grossed USD 76 million at the United States box office in just three days of its release, i.e., its opening weekend.

Opening with USD 31.5 million in North America, including the Thursday previews, the film moved on to Saturday for a gross of USD 24.5 million and further to Sunday for a minor drop to around USD 20 million. This weekend gross puts the superhero film in a much better position than Ryan Gosling’s last summer release The Fall Guy, which opened with a US total of USD 27.7 million.

THUNDERBOLTS* against the past releases of MCU

Additionally, THUNDERBOLTS* has challenged the opening weekend gross of the most recent non-sequel movies of the MCU, sitting just beside the weekend gross of USD 80 million by Black Widow. It has already beaten the 3-day weekend totals of Eternals and Shang-Chi by a small margin.

Advertisement

Though these achievements put it in a good position, THUNDERBOLTS* is also currently the lowest-opening summer release of the MCU, a spot previously held by the 2008 release Iron Man, which grossed USD 98.6 million. However, the MCU has only released sequels and Avengers installments during the summer period since 2008, making THUNDERBOLTS* the first summer release in a while by Marvel featuring a fresh set of heroes and villains.

THUNDERBOLTS* grosses USD 162.1 million at the worldwide box office

Ever since its release, THUNDERBOLTS* has collected a huge USD 162.1 million at the global box office. While North America contributes USD 76 million, the major contribution of USD 84.1 million comes from overseas territories. This worldwide gross has brought it to the 8th position among the highest-grossing movies globally in 2025. As it's just the start of its run, this superhero film will surely continue growing for a while.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Thunderbolts crushes expectations with USD 11.5M previews; among summer’s 10 best openings ever