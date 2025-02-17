Mollywood Movies Valentine's Weekend Global Box Office Update: Bromance finds LOVE; Daveed and Painkili struggle

The Valentine's Day weekend remained a roller-coaster for the Malayalam film industry. While Bromance took a good start, the other two releases- Daveed and Painkili remained flat.

Bromance enjoys a good opening weekend; grosses Rs 10 crore globally

Starring Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, and Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bromance took a good start and recorded an encouraging trend over the weekend. The movie wrapped its first weekend in the range of Rs 9.50 crore to Rs 10 crore at the global box office.

It received majorly positive reviews which helped it to register a good momentum in its initial days. It will be interesting to see how the movie holds on the weekdays.

Daveed and Painkili fail to register growth; record poor opening weekend

Daveed, starring Antony Varghese, Mo Ismail, Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, and Kichu Tellus, couldn't impress the audience much. The sports action drama directed by Govind Vishnu collected only Rs 5 crore on its opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Talking about Painkili Starring Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan, the movie also failed to register any traction over the weekend. The comedy-drama wrapped its opening weekend around Rs 3 crore gross globally.

Both Daveed and Painkili opened to average word-of-mouth which hampered their business to a larger extent. Had they met with superlative word-of-mouth, their box office picture could have been much better.

