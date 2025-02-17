Vidaamuyarchi Day 12 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar's movie grosses a meagre Rs 30 lakh on 2nd Monday
Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, hit another low on its second Monday after a poor second weekend. Check out the details.
Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, along with Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, has hit another low on Day 12. The Tamil-language action thriller failed to impress the audience.
Vidaamuyarchi adds Rs 30 lakh to the tally on 2nd Monday; Heads for an unfortunate end
Released with much anticipation, the Magizh Thirumeni directorial couldn’t see any growth after its good opening day. The movie is continuously registering a downward trajectory at the box office. After surpassing the Rs 75 crore mark by the second weekend, the movie could add a meagre Rs 30 lakh to the tally today on Day 12 at the Tamil box office.
The total box office collection of Vidaamuyarchi now stands at Rs 76.05 crore gross in its home state. Looking at its disappointing trends, the Ajith Kumar starrer is heading towards its end with around Rs 85 crore at the Kollywood ticket window.
It will be an underwhelming result for the Ajith Kumar film. All eyes are now on Good Bad Ugly, which is slated to release on April 10, 2025.
Day wise box office collections of Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 25.50 crore
|2
|Rs 10 crore
|3
|Rs 13 crore
|4
|Rs 12.50 crore
|5
|Rs 3.50 crore
|6
|Rs 3.75 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.00 crore
|9
|Rs 0.90 crore
|10
|Rs 1.10 crore
|11
|Rs 1.25 crore
|12
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Total
|Rs 76.05 crore
Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
