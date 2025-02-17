Vidaamuyarchi Day 12 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar's movie grosses a meagre Rs 30 lakh on 2nd Monday

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, along with Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, has hit another low on Day 12. The Tamil-language action thriller failed to impress the audience.

Released with much anticipation, the Magizh Thirumeni directorial couldn’t see any growth after its good opening day. The movie is continuously registering a downward trajectory at the box office. After surpassing the Rs 75 crore mark by the second weekend, the movie could add a meagre Rs 30 lakh to the tally today on Day 12 at the Tamil box office.

The total box office collection of Vidaamuyarchi now stands at Rs 76.05 crore gross in its home state. Looking at its disappointing trends, the Ajith Kumar starrer is heading towards its end with around Rs 85 crore at the Kollywood ticket window.

It will be an underwhelming result for the Ajith Kumar film. All eyes are now on Good Bad Ugly, which is slated to release on April 10, 2025.

Day wise box office collections of Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 25.50 crore 2 Rs 10 crore 3 Rs 13 crore 4 Rs 12.50 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 0.90 crore 10 Rs 1.10 crore 11 Rs 1.25 crore 12 Rs 0.30 crore Total Rs 76.05 crore

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.