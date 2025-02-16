Mollywood Valentine's Day Weekend Box Office: Bromance leads over Daveed and Painkili; records good trends

Three new titles—Bromance, Daveed and Painkili—joined the box office race this weekend in Mollywood. Here's taking a look at their collection trends.

Bromance enjoys a lead over Daveed and Painkili

Starring Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan and Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bromance took a good start at the box office. The movie emerged as the top choice among all the other releases this weekend.

Directed by Arun D. Jose, the comedy drama majorly received positive to mixed reviews among the audience and the critics. Bromance has collected Rs 2.10 crore in its first two days of release and is expected to wrap its opening weekend around Rs 3 crore gross in Kerala.

The two other releases—Daveed and Painkili—started on a slow note. While the Antony Varghese-starrer sports action drama has collected Rs 1.90 crore in two days of its run, the latter featuring Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan could make a total of Rs 1.35 crore. Both the movies remained flat over the weekend. Daveed and Painkili opened to mixed to average word-of-mouth, which hampered their business to a major extent.

It will be interesting to see how these three movies will perform after the opening weekend. While Bromance has chances to emerge with a Clean Hit verdict, the fate of Daveed and Painkili is concerning.

Other than these three titles, holdover releases Ponman and Oru Jaathi Jathakam are still running in cinemas. The Basil Joseph starrer has earned a total of Rs 9.79 crore in 17 days of its run, while the latter grossed over Rs 7.23 crore in 16 days of its theatrical run.

