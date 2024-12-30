Mufasa Day 11 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu movie charges towards Rs 100 crore mark

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, has been running in theaters for around two weeks. Mufasa has improved its pace at the worldwide box office while locking horns with its rival release, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 which is leading the battle in North America. Meanwhile, the Disney film has witnessed significant footfalls in Indian markets and is eyeing a lifetime over Rs 125 crore.

Mufasa: The Lion King Collects Rs 5.25 Crore On Second Monday; Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India

In India, Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel to The Lion King (2019), collected Rs 63 crore in the first week at the box office. On the second weekend, Mufasa collected Rs 28.5 crore including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Day 11 (second Monday), superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's film earned Rs 5.25 crore net in India.

The cume collection of Barry Jenkins' directorial now stands at Rs 92.75 crore at the Indian markets. Mufasa is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore club in our nation. It is expected to achieve this feat on Day 13 i.e. second Wednesday, which coincides with New Years' day.

Day-Wise Collections Of Mufasa: The Lion King In Indian Markets Are As Follows:

Days Net Collections In India (Hindi+ Telugu) Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 11 crore Day 3 Rs 14.5 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 7.50 crore Day 6 Rs 11 crore Day 7 Rs 6.5 crore Day 8 Rs 6 crore Day 9 Rs 9.5 crore Day 10 Rs 9 crore Day 11 Rs 5.25 crore Total Rs 92.75 crore

Mufasa: The Lion King In India

Mufasa: The Lion King has been released in Hindi and Telugu versions in India. While Shah Rukh Khan has dubbed for Hindi-speaking audience, Mahesh Babu has voiced for its Telugu language. The superstardoms of both the actors seem to have worked wonders for Mufasa. The live-action entertainer is expected to receive a boost on New Years'. It has already emerged as a hit and is likely to secure super-hit tag at the box office by the end. Let's wait and watch.

Advertisement

Mufasa: The Lion King In Theaters

Mufasa plays in theatres now. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mufasa Day 10 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu-voiced The Lion King movie has an extraordinary 2nd weekend; on course to Rs 125 crore plus net closing