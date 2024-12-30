Sonic 3 vs Mufasa 2nd Weekend North America Box Office: Pre-Christmas releases battle it out for number 1

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa The Lion King are continuing their successful run at the box office. Sonic 3 is the third installment of the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise. Mufasa is a prequel to The Lion King, which hit the screens in 2019. Both movies have completed two weeks of their respective releases and are in a close fight to lead in North America this weekend.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 vs Mufasa: The Lion King's Expectations In North America This Weekend

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 collected USD 62 million in the first weekend in North America. Released in 3761 theaters, the action-adventure comedy film witnessed a boost on Christmas Day, taking its collection to USD 88 million. It is now expected to earn USD 38 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, Barry Jenkins' helmer Mufasa: The Lion King opened to USD 35 million in the first weekend in North America. Led by Aaron Pierre, it is being screened at 4,100 theaters. The prequel is likely to collect USD 37 million in domestic markets this weekend.

While Sonic 3 is leading the race of being the No.1 as per projections, Mufasa has a chance to top the weekend charts. Till second Sunday (December 29), the cume collection of Sonic 3 in North America stands at USD 137 million and Mufasa is at USD 113.5 million.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 To Triumph In North America; Mufasa: The Lion King To Win Global Race

Speaking of worldwide box office, Mufasa The Lion King is leading the race while Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is lagging behind. Mufasa has collected USD 330 million till December 29. Meanwhile, Sonic 3 has earned USD 210 million in the global run.

The third installment of Sonic franchise may triumph in North America. The prequel is surely going to win the worldwide race. Mufasa is more universal in nature than Sonic 3 and hence it can have stronger legs at the box office. Moreover, its Indian dubbed versions headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu are performing well so far.

It is yet to see how both Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa The Lion King perform at the ticket windows on the occasion of New Year.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

